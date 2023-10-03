CSPD K9 Creed to receive donation of body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) K9 Creed will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Creed’s vest is sponsored by David Cozad of Colorado Springs, CO, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks, CSPD said.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

For more information, visit https://www.vik9s.org/