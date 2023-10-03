Cooler and breezy conditions Tuesday

Partly cloudy and cooler than average temperatures this afternoon.

TODAY: Mondays storm system continues to roll east across the area... with most precipitation coming to an end. Sunny and cool this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight, as overnight lows drop into the 40s across the plains. There is a freeze watch up for Alamos and the San Luis Valley with lows below freezing for several hours.

EXTENDED: Cool temps through the end of the work week with another reinforcing cold front on Friday. We'll see warming temperatures through the weekend with highs returning to the upper-70s and low-80s by Sunday. Dry weather through the middle of next week.