Man nears settlement with bars he says overserved a driver accused of killing his new bride

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two bars accused of overserving a woman who authorities say drunkenly hit a golf cart carrying a newlywed couple away from their reception, killing the bride, have reached a tentative settlement with the groom, who was seriously injured. Two bars agreed to pay “certain sums” to Aric Hutchinson that were described by his lawyer as “reasonable,” according to a Sept. 28 petition for approval in Charleston County Court in South Carolina. A judge must approve the settlement. The April 28 crash killed Samantha Miller, and wounded three other occupants of the golf cart. Aric Hutchinson survived with a brain injury and multiple broken bones.

