Innovative program helps minorities become homeowners

By Michelle Bandur

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The high cost of living in California keeps many people out of their own homes.

But one Sacramento organization is trying to shift the cultural landscape through an innovative program that turns Black, indigenous and people of color into homeowners in the Oak Park area.

While UC Davis expands its Sacramento campus and the area around it with a development called Aggie Square, the nonprofit Cltre is helping people stay put.

“We’ve been taxed and the city has been helping us with making sure the people in the community stay in the community with that investment,” said Ashly Garner.

She’s the director of the new Cltre Keeper Home Ownership program.

“People work in this community. They’ve lived here for 30 years and they still have not owned a piece of their community, so we really want to change that in Sacramento right now,” Garner said.

The nonprofit received a $500,000 grant from the city of Sacramento to help a group of 25 Black, indigenous and people of color get on their financial feet and buy a home.

This is the first day of their eight-week education and path to home ownership.

“I was very nervous. My credit, there’s no way they’re going to pick me,” said Denisha Bland.

Bland, 39, is one of the 25 people chosen from 365 applicants to take part in the program.

She got over the shame of her low credit score and walked through the door.

“To me, home ownership means stability. Stability and generational wealth and to be stable and not have that fear in the back of your mind, if my homeowner sells and I have to pack up and move,” Bland said.

Bland is determined to put her renting days behind her.

“I want people to know credit is fixable,” Garner said. “It doesn’t determine your whole life and that’s what our coaches are going to teach them.”

The program teaches future homeowners about financial security, budgets, and how to choose a realtor. With all this information, and a $15,000 forgivable loan and $2,500 flex payment, organizers said the students will be able to buy a home in five months.

“I’m ready. In five months, I will be ready to buy a home,” Bland said.

The program will celebrate the students’ education with a graduation ceremony in December.

Cltre is looking for donations to help more people become homeowners.

