Former District 49 board member, Ivy Liu, arrested for felony menacing with a weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that officers arrested former District 49 board member, Ivy Liu, on Saturday, September 30.

According to the advisement hearing today, Liu faces charges of felony menacing with a weapon and, false imprisonment. The charges stem from an incident on Arroyo St. with Andrew King.

The public defender representing Liu at the advisement questioned the probable cause to charge her.

D49 will not comment on the matter since Liu no longer works for the district.

This is a developing story.