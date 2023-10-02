Skip to Content
News

Former District 49 board member, Ivy Liu, arrested for felony menacing with a weapon

CSPD
By
New
Published 5:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that officers arrested former District 49 board member, Ivy Liu, on Saturday, September 30.

According to the advisement hearing today, Liu faces charges of felony menacing with a weapon and, false imprisonment. The charges stem from an incident on Arroyo St. with Andrew King.

The public defender representing Liu at the advisement questioned the probable cause to charge her.

D49 will not comment on the matter since Liu no longer works for the district.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is a Producer for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content