DeSantis said he would support a 15-week abortion ban, after avoiding a direct answer for months

When Ron DeSantis said during last week’s Republican presidential debate that he would support a federal ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, some anti-abortion activists called it the news they had been waiting months to hear. But DeSantis’ campaign downplayed the comment and millions of voters probably missed the moment entirely. DeSantis’ pledge came during one of many chaotic exchanges on the debate stage, after a shouted question from Sen. Tim Scott. It was another example of the muddiness voters are encountering as they seek specifics from Republicans regarding abortion policy. Since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, candidates are being pressed on the issue and sometimes stopping short of giving a straight answer.

