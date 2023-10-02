Colorado man arrested on suspicion of killing a mother black bear and two cubs

HOWARD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of killing a mother black bear and two cubs in the Rocky Mountains a few hours southwest of Denver. The agency learned of the illegal killings through anonymous reports and social media posts and found the three bears’ bodies Friday. Wildlife officers searched a nearby home with a warrant, finding evidence that the bears had been shot there. A man was arrested on a felony charge of illegal destruction of wildlife and a number of misdemeanor counts. Convictions could result in fines and months in jail.

