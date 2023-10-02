Bear attacks, injures woman in Montana west of Glacier park near Canadian border

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by a bear west of Glacier National Park and just south of the U.S.-Canadian Border. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the woman, her husband and a dog were in the Flathead National Forest Sunday afternoon when the bear emerged from thick brush and attacked her. Her husband deployed bear spray, and the bear moved away from the woman. The couple returned to their vehicle and drove to a location where they could call emergency services. The woman was flown to the hospital in Kalispell for treatment. Wildlife officials did not have any information about her medical condition Monday.

