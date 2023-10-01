Woman sentenced for embezzling $176K, false tax returns

By Dejanay Booth-Singleton

WAYNE COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A 42-year-old Wayne County woman is sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for embezzling about $176,653 in tax fraud, the Michigan Attorney General’s office announced Friday.

Kendra Lewis, of Redford, was charged with one count of embezzlement by an agent of $50,000 to $100,000 and two counts of making/permitting a false tax return.

She pleaded no contest in July and agreed to pay $197,464 in restitution. She will also forfeit about $48,000 in case seized from her and her husband’s home during a search.

Officials say Lewis was an office manager at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in 2020 and 2021 when she wrote checks to herself and recorded them in the business checkbook ledger as payable to vendors for smaller amounts.

The owner of the company the embezzlement after a new office manager was hired.

“The defendant in this case will be required to repay as restitution the money she stole from her employer and to compensate the State for unpaid taxes,” Nessel said. “Embezzlement from our small businesses hurts both the business and the consumers in that community. My office and our Financial Crimes Division will continue to bring embezzlers to justice and secure restitution for the victims.”

