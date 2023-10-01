The justices are taking the bench Monday at the Supreme Court for the first time since June

WASHINGTON (AP) — The justices are taking the bench at the Supreme Court for the first time since late June. Their new term is beginning Monday with ethics concerns swirling around the court. The only case being argued Monday concerns the meaning of the word “and” in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers. The length of thousands of sentences a year are at stake. The court also is expected to get rid of hundreds of appeals that accumulated over the summer. The term is shaping up as an important one for social media as the court grapples with applying older laws and rulings to the digital age.

