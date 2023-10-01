Skip to Content
Scooter’s Coffee sells Courage Cookies to support The Pink Agenda

September 27, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Scooter's Coffee is selling Courage Cookies in October to support The Pink Agenda.

According to Scooter's Coffee, a portion of the proceeds made from the cookies will be donated to The Pink Agenda to help fund breast cancer research. Scooter’s Coffee customers can support the research of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by purchasing the customer-favorite Courage Cookie and/or by adding a donation to their order.

Since 2020, Scooter’s Coffee has donated nearly $400,000 to The Pink Agenda and sold more than 666,000 Courage Cookies.

