Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Organizers have canceled two long-distance races in Minnesota’s two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners because of a forecast of record high temperatures and humidity. The organizers of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon told race participants early Sunday by email that they, supporters and volunteers would have faced extreme and dangerous conditions. The marathon from Minneapolis to neighboring St. Paul had been expected to draw up to 8,000 runners. The organizers also canceled a separate 10-mile race that drew 12,000 participants. In the days leading up to Sunday’s race, organizers had warned that weather conditions could be unsafe.

