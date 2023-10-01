Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week and calls for new House leadership
BY KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz says he’ll try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week. Gaetz’s announcement Sunday comes after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation on Saturday that avoided a government shutdown. Gaetz is a Florida Republican who’s a longtime McCarthy nemesis. Gaetz tells CNN that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he made with House Republicans in January when he ran for speaker. As a result, Gaetz says he’ll filing a “motion to vacate the chair,” as House rules permit. No speaker has ever been removed from office through such a move.