Forced kiss claim leads to ‘helplessness’ for accuser who turned to Olympics abuse-fighting agency
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
DENVER (AP) — Former elite fencer Kirsten Hawkes feels let down by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after filing a complaint to the agency formed six years ago to combat sexual misconduct in Olympic sports. Since then, more than 1,900 people have been placed on its disciplinary database — a sign its efforts to corral abusers who might otherwise go unchecked have been a success. But Hawkes’ former coach, who she accused of forcing an unwanted kiss on her and other abuse, never went on that list — not after SafeSport handed him a three-month probation, nor after the probation was overturned by an arbitrator. Hawkes says her case undermined her confidence in SafeSport’s ability to protect her and others in similar situations.