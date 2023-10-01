Families march through downtown for suicide prevention

By Lauren Piesko and Hannah Mose

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — It was an emotional afternoon on the University of Michigan-Flint’s campus Saturday as many families gathered for a special walk in honor of suicide awareness and prevention.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Michigan chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention led survivors and supporters through the University of Michigan-Flint campus in memory of the loved ones they’ve lost.

For many families, this is not their first walk and it won’t be their last.

Each of the beads people were wearing represented a different loss or struggle, such as red for the loss of a partner, purple for the loss of a friend or relative, or gold for the loss of a parent.

Many said it is the need for change that keeps them going.

The Michigan chapter exceeded its fundraising goal to help #StopSuicide. Individuals like Chris Okamoto of Davison raised nearly $500 on their own, helping the chapter raise $14,420 of their $10,000 goal. The funds will go towards supporting mental health resources.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24 hours at 988.

