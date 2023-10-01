Skip to Content
Deadly drowning at Memorial Park, man arrested in connection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A boy’s tragic drowning at Memorial Park has lead to the arrest of man in connection to the boy’s death. 

Colorado Springs Police Officers were dispatched to Memorial Park for a reported drowning around 3p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

Police say when they got there, they found a boy unresponsive in the water and citizens in the area administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. 

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

53-year-old Joseph Camacho has now been arrested as a result of investigation efforts and is currently facing charges for criminal negligent child abuse resulting in death. 

Investigation efforts are still underway and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. 

