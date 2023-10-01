California governor names Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist and adviser to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. In choosing Butler, Newsom fulfilled his pledge to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein’s seat became open. The long-serving Democratic senator died Thursday after a series of illnesses. Butler leads Emily’s List, a political organization that supports women who favor abortion rights. Newsom had been facing pressure from some Black politicians and advocacy groups to select Rep. Barbara Lee, a prominent Black congresswoman who is already running for the seat.