Buck Showalter fired as New York Mets manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter was fired as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball’s highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer. The 67-year-old Showalter said before Sunday’s game against Philadelphia that he will not return next year, and a few minutes later the Mets said the team had decided on the change. New York entered 74-86 and 29 1/2 games behind NL East champion Atlanta. The Mets are expected to hire David Stearns as president of baseball operations above general manager Billy Eppler, and Showalter’s departure clears the way for Stearns to pick the next manager.

