Bank of Japan survey shows manufacturers optimistic about economy
By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers improved in July-September for the second straight quarter, according to a central bank survey. The Bank of Japan’s “tankan” quarterly survey measured business sentiment among major manufacturers at plus 9, up from plus 5 in June. Sentiment among major non-manufacturers rose four points to plus 27, in the sixth consecutive quarter of improvement and the most positive result in about three decades. For the past decade, the Japanese economy has stagnated overall, with slow wage increases. Analysts say increased tourism, an improving supply chain and the cheaper yen have brightened sentiment among big manufacturers.