Williams ties career high with 6 TD passes, No. 8 USC withstands late Colorado rally for 48-41 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 403 yards and tied a career high with six touchdown passes as No. 8 Southern California held off Colorado 48-41 after racing out to a big lead. Leading 34-7 in the second quarter, the Trojans saw Colorado storm back to make it a one-score game with 1:43 remaining after Shedeur Sanders’ 16-yard TD strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. The Trojans improved to 17-0 all-time against the Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders finished with 371 yards passing and four touchdowns,

