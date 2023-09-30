Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman has acknowledged triggering a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building. The fire alarm sounded out around noon on Saturday in the Cannon House Office Building as the House was in session. The building was evacuated due to the alarm. A spokesperson for Bowman said in a statement to The Associated Press that the New York lawmaker did not intend to trigger the fire alarm. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy criticized Bowman, calling it an “embarrassment.” He also said Bowman should be punished.

