Man accused of locking a woman in a cell in Oregon faces rape, kidnapping charges in separate case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court documents show that a man accused of abducting a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locking her in a cinder block cell is facing fresh charges of kidnapping and rape in a separate case involving alleged crimes two months earlier. An indictment returned by a grand jury alleges that Negasi Zuberi kidnapped a victim referred to as an unidentified Jane Doe in Klamath County in order to rape her. The alleged incident occurred in May, about two months before he was arrested in the alleged Seattle kidnapping. Zuberi has pleaded not guilty to the charges in that case. Online court records didn’t appear to list a defense attorney for Zuberi for the state case.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

