Former St. Tammany Deputy dies 16 years after on-duty crash paralyzed her and killed her fiance

By Shay O’Connor

LOUISIANA (WDSU) — Thursday, hundreds gathered on the Northshore to lay a former deputy to rest, and it comes 16 years after she was severely injured in the line of duty.

Officials said former St. Tammany Sheriff’s Deputy Mary Mayo died Thursday of complications from that accident in 2007.

The funeral and procession was filled with emotion and deep reverence.

Terri Lambert, a close friend of the family, said, “She never knew a stranger. Even though she was in the chair, she tried to find some good in it. To help someone else.”

Lambert said Mayo remained positive and hopeful. In June of 2007, Mayo and her fiance, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lindon “Beau” Raimer, were in a patrol unit during the procession of another fallen deputy. A tree fell on the vehicle during that rainy day, killing Raimer. Mayo was left paralyzed from the waist down.

“She went back to work. But then she had to retire. She took that hard. But she tried to make the best of it,” said Lambert.

Patricia Harmon, another friend of Mayo, said the two met at a rehabilitation clinic.

Harmon said, “She had a giving heart. Just a loving person.”

Tessi Tsagournos said, “She always had a bubbly personality. She was always smiling. I believe she did live her life the best she could.”

Friends said Mayo’s animals helped to keep her going. Dog trainer Torri Tsagournos said he helped train her service dogs, Buddy and Willa.

Torri Tsagournos with Spartan Paws 4 Warriors said, “She had a lot of hardships but was always positive. “

Tsagournos said at this time, both of Mayo’s service dogs need new forever homes. Preferably the same home so they can be together.

