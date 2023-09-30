Fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A motorcyclist is dead following a traffic crash incident that happened Friday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department received the call for service around 10:24p.m. in the area of Centennial Boulevard and North 30th Street.

Multiple lanes were shut down for approximately three hours as investigation efforts were underway.

Officers found a motorcycle in the southbound lanes, and the driver on the shoulder of the roadway. Medical staff soon determined the driver was dead at the scene.

The initial investigation reports the driver was traveling southbound on Centennial, when they lost control, and struck the west curb. That's when they were ejected from the motorcycle and hit a tree.

Speed is being considered as a contributing factor to the crash.