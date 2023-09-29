‘Toy Story’ meets the NFL: Sunday’s Falcons-Jaguars game to feature alternate presentation for kids

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the “Toy Story” universe will be taking in an NFL game for the first time. Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars not only will be taking place from London’s Wembley Stadium, it will be contested inside of Andy’s room as part of an alternate broadcast. The “Toy Story Funday Football” broadcast will be streamed on ESPN+ and Disney+. ESPN+ also has the main broadcast. This is the second time this year ESPN has done an animated alternate broadcast using Disney characters. In March, it aired the “NHL Big City Greens Classic” during a game between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.

