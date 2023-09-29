Tigers’ Acosta and Rockies’ Ugarte suspended 56 games each under minor league drug program

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Luis Acosta and Colorado Rockies infielder Ronny Ugarte have been suspended for 56 games each following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program. Acosta tested positive for Stanozolol and Ugarte for Boldenone, both banned performance-enhancing drugs. Both will serve their suspensions beginning with the start of the 2024 season. Fifteen players players have been disciplined this year under the minor league program. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejía was suspended 162 games under the major league program.

