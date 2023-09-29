The leader of Spain’s conservatives fails in his second attempt in parliament to become premier

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s conservatives has failed for the second time in three days to get parliamentary support for his bid to become prime minister, following his party’s victory in a national election. Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo collected again 173 lawmakers’ votes in his favor to 177 against him in Friday’s vote in the Congress of Deputies. The Popular Party holds 137 seats, the most of any party. But even with backing from the far-right Vox party’s 33 lawmakers and two from small conservative rivals, it wasn’t enough for Feijóo. His defeat opens a door for center-left Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez to possibly return to power if he can persuade smaller parties to back him.

