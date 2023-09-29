By JESSE ZANGER

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley as Friday’s strong storm brought flooding and damage across the area.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked for city residents to shelter in place temporarily during the worst of the storm.

Significant flooding was reported throughout New York City and beyond. In Brooklyn, cars were seen almost totally submerged in Park Slope.

Adams said New York City is under a State of Emergency.

“I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution. If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now,” Adams said. “Some of our subways are flooded, and it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”

Adams called the weather “dangerous” and said it’s not over.

“We could possibly see eight inches of rain before the day is over,” Adams said.

By 11:20 a.m., more than five inches of rain had fallen in Central Park since midnight.

Adams said that every New York City agency has a plan in place for the situation and is executing those plans.

“This is a time for caution, but it is also a time for community,” Adams said. “Check on neighbors. Do whatever is possible to unclog drain areas to allow the water to flow freely. You would be surprised how, if we remove leaves and other trash from those areas, it would really assist in getting water off our streets. Check on your friends, your relatives, and especially those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly and individuals with health conditions.”

LOCAL NEWS Watch live: State of Emergency in effect as storm brings flooding, damage to New York City and beyond newyork BY JESSE ZANGER

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 / 1:25 PM / CBS NEW YORK

NEW YORK – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley as Friday’s strong storm brought flooding and damage across the area.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked for city residents to shelter in place temporarily during the worst of the storm.

Significant flooding was reported throughout New York City and beyond. In Brooklyn, cars were seen almost totally submerged in Park Slope.

Mayor Adams asks NYC residents to shelter in place temporarily Adams said New York City is under a State of Emergency.

“I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution. If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now,” Adams said. “Some of our subways are flooded, and it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”

Adams called the weather “dangerous” and said it’s not over.

“We could possibly see eight inches of rain before the day is over,” Adams said.

By 11:20 a.m., more than five inches of rain had fallen in Central Park since midnight.

Adams said that every New York City agency has a plan in place for the situation and is executing those plans.

“This is a time for caution, but it is also a time for community,” Adams said. “Check on neighbors. Do whatever is possible to unclog drain areas to allow the water to flow freely. You would be surprised how, if we remove leaves and other trash from those areas, it would really assist in getting water off our streets. Check on your friends, your relatives, and especially those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly and individuals with health conditions.”

Hochul said the epicenter of the storm has since headed north toward Hudson Valley. She urged extreme caution to anyone thinking of driving in the rain.

“I will say this. If people decide to venture out in a vehicle, they do so at their own peril. Because even six inches of rain, one foot of rain may look pretty innocuous, it’s safe, but that is a condition where your vehicle can be swept away. We lose more lives of people during flooding events, of which we’ve had many, especially this summer in the city and the Hudson Valley in particular. The reason people lose their lives in a flooding event, more often than not, is they’re swept away in their vehicle,” Hochul said. “So this is a choice people make. We encourage them not to decide to do that. Please stay home, be safe.”

“The storm picked up significantly soon after 7 a.m., and I think New Yorkers should be aware that between 8 and 9 a.m. the Brooklyn Navy Yard received 2.58 inches of rain in one hour,” DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said. “Our sewer system was designed for 1.75 inches per hour. And so, it’s no surprise, unfortunately as a result, that that part of Brooklyn, and a couple of other, particularly, parts of Brooklyn, have borne the brunt of this.”

Schools Chancellor David Banks said no major problems were reported at New York City public schools, and that all of them were open.

“We do have a portion of our schools, approximately 150 out of the more than 1,400 schools that we have, that have in fact taken on some water, has presented some challenge, but nothing has impacted our ability to safely educate our students in any of those schools,” Banks said. “Our buses are prepositioned for dismissal. We’ve been in touch with all of our vendors, and they’re prepositioned means that they are staging early in order to have enough time to get our children home. These are high-axle vehicles, and they’ll be able to navigate any water in the roadways.”

Banks said going fully remote is “always the last option.”

“Our kids needs to be in school. This is also where they get their healthy meals as well,” Banks said. “Whenever we make a decision to close schools, it is a major, major disruption. So it is really only used as a last resort. And I think in this case, while this was a tough day in terms of the rain, it certainly did not put, our kids are not in danger. All of our schools are open. Our teachers are in school, our kids are in school, and doing well.”

Brooklyn got particularly hard hit Friday morning, although there were many reports of damage and flooding throughout New York City.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a warehouse in Lexington Avenue between Classon and Franklin Avenues in Brooklyn. Fortunately all workers at the warehouse were accounted for, according to the FDNY.

In Windsor Terrace, neighbors said a tenant living in a basement apartment along Sherman Avenue managed to get out as his apartment began to flood.

Officials said there had been at least six basement apartments flooded, and there had been “successful rescues” at each of those.

“We have not had any fatalities today. We have had a number of calls for basements, people trapped in cars,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Heavy rain brought flooding conditions at Walton Street between Union and Harrison Avenues. Water have overtaken the sidewalk and appeared to partially flood parked cars there.

Significant flooding was reported in southern Brooklyn. Video posted to X also showed flooding near Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

At Smith and Ninth Street, there was major flooding.

“My team & I are aware of widespread flooding & dangerous conditions across [Brooklyn]. Like many [New Yorkers], we’ve spent our mornings stranded on subways & buses, but we’re in communication [with] the offices of the mayor & governor & monitoring where conditions are worst,” Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The flooding and damage and impact wasn’t limited to just Brooklyn, of course.

The FDR was closed in both directions at Delancey Street in Manhattan due to flooding.

The Belt Parkway was also closed in both directions at Exit 6 – Cropsey Avenue, the NYPD said.

There were extensive disruptions to subway and other mass transit service.

Click here for an update on subway, mass transit and flight disruptions Click here to check the latest on the forecast New York City public schools remained open.

Video posted to social media from across the area was shocking. Flooded intersections were spotted in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The Prospect Park Expressway experienced significant flooding, with at least one car stalled out.

The Wildlife Conservation Society closed the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo and New York Aquarium due to the emergency.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.