Remains of missing Student from 2021 found on Ute Trail
Chaffee County, CO (KRDO) -- Remains were discovered of a man who has been missing since February of 2021. Nathan Schwart was a 22-year-old man attending the University of Colorado Colorado Springs when he vanished on his way back to the University. Two weeks after his disappearance his car was discovered in Salida. Nathan's remains were discovered on the Ute Trail just south of Cameron Peak by a hiker on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Authorities revealed that there were no signs of foul play. The Chaffe County coroner confirmed his identity on September 28, 2023.