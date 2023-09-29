Prosecutor in Hunter Biden case cut a contentious path in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Before he was assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Leo Wise built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor, taking on powerful figures, whether a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor or even the city’s mayor. Wise’s backers call him talented and savvy, with a knack for navigating complex, headline-generating cases. To detractors, he’s stubborn and uncompromising, as well as self-promotional. Wise’s track record in Baltimore is newly relevant given his position as a lead lawyer in what is already a politically fraught prosecution.

By ERIC TUCKER and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press

