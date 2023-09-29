More refugees to come from Latin America, Caribbean under Biden’s new 125,000 refugee cap

As the number of migrants coming to the U.S.’s southern border is climbing, the Biden administration aims to admit more refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean over the next year. The White House Friday released the targets for how many refugees it aims to admit over the next fiscal year starting October 1 and from what regions of the world. The total is 125,000. That’s the same as this year. But in a shift, the administration said it aims to admit 35,000 to 50,000 refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean compared to this year’s goal of 15,000 for the same regions.

