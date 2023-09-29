Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 when he killed 4 Michigan students, could spend the rest of his life behind bars, judge rules

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Ethan Crumbley, the teen gunman who killed four students at Oxford High School, is eligible for life imprisonment without parole – the harshest possible punishment in Michigan, a judge ruled Friday.

Crumbley, now 17, was 15 when he opened fire at the school on November 30, 2021. He has pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other charges related to the deadly rampage.

In addition to the four students killed, seven people were shot and wounded – including a teacher.

On Friday, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe said Crumbley is eligible for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But Crumbley’s fate remains uncertain, as his formal sentencing isn’t scheduled to take place until December 8. While he is eligible for a life sentence without parole, Crumbley could still be given a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Surviving shooting victims and family members of the victims are expected to give victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing in Pontiac, Michigan, before Rowe hands down Crumbley’s sentence.

What led up to this decision

Over four days in July and August, Oakland County prosecutors and Crumbley’s defense team presented witness testimony and evidence at a so-called Miller hearing – a hearing required by law when prosecutors seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a minor defendant.

Prosecutors argued the premeditation of Crumbley’s attack was justification for a finite life sentence. They played audio messages in court in which the teen said, “I am going to be the next school shooter,” and that he would “have so much fun.”

In seeking a prison sentence with parole eligibility, defense attorney Paulette Loftin asked the judge to consider mitigating factors like Crumbley’s difficult home life and ignored pleas to his parents for mental health treatment.

Loftin also asked the court to give Crumbley a chance at rehabilitation and to allow a parole board to determine his progress years from now.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald conceded Crumbley’s parents were negligent during her closing argument at the hearing, but said that doesn’t outweigh the act and other factors.

“We have to deal with the darkness and the violence, and we have to accept that it happened. And we can also say we wish he had a better upbringing. But we’re not going to ignore facts – and the facts are that he had a choice,” the prosecutor said.

“He had many opportunities. He plotted, he planned, he showed none of the mitigating factors and evidence that you see in hundreds of other juvenile life without parole cases,” McDonald added.

Students and faculty who survived the shooting testified about their experience coming face to face with the shooter at the hearing. Expert witnesses from both sides gave dueling testimony about the effects of the shooter’s difficult home life, his mental health and how likely it is that he can be rehabilitated in prison.

The shooter’s parents, who were arrested days after the shooting and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, remain in jail pending that case, in which Oakland County prosecutors say Jennifer and James Crumbley gave their son easy access to a firearm and disregarded signs he was a threat.

Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.