Mexico’s president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has slammed U.S. aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad criticism of U.S. foreign policy, saying U.S. sanctions were forcing people to emigrate from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Experts say economic mismanagement and political repression are largely to blame for the tide of migrants leaving those countries. López Obrador said Friday that the United States should spend some of the aid to Ukraine on economic development in Latin America. The Mexican president laughed off an effort by U.S. Republican lawmakers to cut the tiny amount of foreign aid the U.S. gives to Mexico.

