Man who faked Native American heritage to sell his art in Seattle sentenced to probation

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who falsely claimed Native American heritage to sell his artwork at downtown Seattle galleries has been sentenced to probation and community service. The U.S. attorney’s office says 54-year-old Lewis Anthony Rath, of Maple Falls, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. The U.S. attorney’s office says Rath falsely claimed to be a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona and sold carved wooden totem poles and other items to stores. Rath pleaded guilty in March to misrepresentation of Native American produced goods and products, and unlawful possession of golden eagle parts and migratory bird parts.

