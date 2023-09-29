Man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into a police station in New Jersey, police say

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department last week. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday that no one was injured in the crashes, both of which happened on Sept. 20. But they say at least one officer narrowly escaped being struck when 34-year-old John Hargreaves drove into the Independence Township police headquarters, causing significant damage. Prosecutors say Hargreaves put his hands in the air and appeared to be celebrating as he got out of his vehicle. That crash took place just minutes after authorities say Hargreaves drove into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township.

