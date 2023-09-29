Jessica Campbell, Kori Cheverie breaking barriers for female coaches in NHL

Jessica Campbell grew up wanting to play in the NHL. Now she’s finding a place for herself in hockey’s top men’s league — and it’s behind the bench. On Monday, she stood behind an NHL bench for the Seattle Kraken in a preseason game against the Calgary Flames. Campbell joined a suddenly growing list of female coaches to take an NHL bench a day after Kori Cheverie did so with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

By The Associated Press

