McCarthy doesn’t have the votes to stop a shutdown

(CNN) — Congress remained on track Friday morning to trigger a government shutdown this weekend, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to lack the votes to pass a GOP stopgap bill to extend government funding.

Facing the most significant challenge to his leadership to date, McCarthy risks provoking a major confrontation with hardline conservatives if he tries to push through a one-month funding extension, as they argue Congress should instead focus on passing full-year spending bills. House GOP leadership is hoping that border security provisions tucked into the temporary measure will force hardliners’ hands.

If McCarthy seeks help from Democrats to pass the extension, he could prompt conservatives to move to oust him from the speakership.

With Congress at an impasse, the federal government is scrambling to prepare for a shutdown, which is presently set to arrive at midnight on Saturday.

The speaker refused on Thursday to say whether he would try to cut a deal with Democrats if the stopgap measure fails.

“I still got time, I got time to do other things,” McCarthy responded when asked by CNN’s Manu Raju what will happen if the stopgap bill fails.

Pressed further on whether he has a plan B, McCarthy said, “In this job you got to have an ABCDEF and G,” and he laughed when asked what letter he was currently on.

“I haven’t spelled my name out completely,” the California Republican said.

A shutdown could have enormous impacts across the country, in consequential areas ranging from air travel to clean drinking water, as many government operations would come to a halt, while services deemed “essential” would continue.

House GOP leaders brought a series of spending bills to the floor Thursday evening as they try to show conservatives they are working in good faith to advance full-year funding bills.

The House passed several of those spending bills, but the measures would not stop a shutdown and have no hope of passing in the Senate.

At the end of the night, a bill to fund the Department of Agriculture failed to pass on the floor with 27 Republicans voting against it, highlighting once again the difficulty Republicans have had coalescing around spending bills.

Meanwhile, the Senate is working to advance a bipartisan stopgap bill that would keep the government open through November 17 and provide additional aid to Ukraine and disaster relief. McCarthy has so far dismissed that bill.

It could take until Monday to pass the Senate’s bill to keep the government open if GOP Sen. Rand Paul slows down the process – as he has vowed to do – over his demand that the bill drop the $6.2 billion in aid to Ukraine it contains, according to senators. That would put it past the Saturday evening shutdown deadline.

