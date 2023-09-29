Gravesite of WWII soldier postpones plans to extend LA Metro

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — The Los Angeles Metro has halted its proposed plan to extend rail lines into Lawndale after residents discovered an apparent gravesite of a World War II soldier.

Josh Standifer and his neighbor found the slab of stone honoring the life of Earl Hoffman yards away from the potential extension.

“Almost the first place he dropped a shovel, he found a headstone,” said Standifer.

Standifer allowed his neighbor to start digging in his backyard after hearing that bodies were buried beneath their homes.

“He had always said there were bodies buried back here,” said Standifer. “His father told him about an old World War II graveyard. There’s up to 17 bodies.”

The pair got the idea to find the graves after Metro proposed to extend the C-Line (Green) next to their homes. The project planned to use the right of way of an old freight line to add a 4.5-mile light rail service extension through Redondo Beach, Lawndale and Torrance.

In a statement, Metro said they will work with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and the property owner to investigate the claim and survey the property line. If the Medical Examiner determines it as a potential gravesite, the investigation will be handed over to archeologists and paleontologists who will search for human remains.

Metro has pledged to follow the California Health Safety could which outlines protection for human burial remains and the proper procedures to handle Native American skeletal remains.

Standifer and his neighbors have pushed back against the proposal, especially since they discovered the apparent gravesite.

“It’s a terrible idea not only do you have the shaking and vibrations, there’s a very real chance there could be some sort of derailment,” said neighbor Glen Brackenridge.

