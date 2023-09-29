German opposition leader faces criticism for comments on dental care for migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s conservative opposition leader has drawn strong government criticism for suggesting that migrants are getting expensive dental treatment at the expense of established residents. Christian Democratic Union party leader Friedrich Merz assailed the government’s approach to migration in an appearance on Welt television. He said people “go crazy” when they see large numbers of unsuccessful asylum applicants staying and getting “full benefits.” Merz added: “They sit at the doctor’s and get their teeth redone, and the German citizens next door can’t get appointments.” Government officials accused him of populism and rejected his assertions. The head of the German dentists’ association on Friday also disputed Merz’s statement and says “dentists are not being overrun.”

