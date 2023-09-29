Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings, damages historic buildings, in Maine

PORT CLYDE, Maine (AP) — A fire has destroyed several waterfront buildings in Maine, including an art gallery with several paintings by Jamie Wyeth and an illustration by his grandfather, N.C. Wyeth Three original paintings and illustration, along with several signed prints, books and photographs, were lost when the fire started late Wednesday in a restaurant spread to other buildings including the Maine Wyeth Art Gallery. No one was hurt. Linda Bean, granddaughter of L.L. Bean, owned both the art gallery and a general store that was destroyed. She said her hope is to “restore the premises and resume its businesses and jobs” as soon as possible.

