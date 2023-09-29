Skip to Content
CBI concludes search in area where Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found

Investigators searching the area on Friday
Published 5:30 PM

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced that it has concluded a search Friday in Saguache County in the area where Suzanne Morphew's remains were found.

The CBI said investigators returned Friday to the site outside of the town of Moffat to conduct a second, comprehensive search of the area. More than three-dozen investigators from the CBI, Chaffee County, and Saguache County sheriff’s offices conducted the search Friday.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, according to the CBI.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

