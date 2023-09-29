A bus carrying dozens of schoolchildren overturns in northwest England, seriously injuring 1 person

LONDON (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of school children has overturned on a highway near Liverpool on Friday. First responders said one person was seriously injured. A local hospital declared a major incident as doctors treated dozens of other. The bus was transporting students from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School for girls on the Wirral Peninsula, across the River Mersey from Liverpool. Traffic on the M53 motorway was blocked on Friday as police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m. local time.

