5-year-old boy with autism sexually assaulted at LA school, mother alleges

By Amy Powell

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy with autism says her son was sexually assaulted in the bathroom of his Los Angeles elementary school.

The mother said she knew something was wrong when she picked up her son that day from school and his pants were inside out and his shoes were on the wrong feet.

The incident allegedly happened on the campus of Budlong Avenue Elementary School in South Los Angeles.

The LAPD is investigating and the principal sent a voicemail message to parents, but the child’s mother says more needs to be done.

The woman says her son was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at the school.

“He told me that another boy took his pants off and that he touched his private area,” she said.

She said the other boy performed a sexual act with his mouth.

The mother says she received a call from the school a couple of weeks ago telling her to pick up her son because something was wrong with him.

When she went to get him, his pants were inside out and his shoes were on the wrong feet.

He told her what had happened.

“And in that moment I was in shock,” she said. “The first thing I did was rush back to his school and told them what happened.”

“They called the person that supervises recess and another teacher and no one noticed anything.”

His mother called the police.

The 5-year-old, who has autism, was taken to a hospital and examined.

“When we went to the hospital my son didn’t even want the doctor near him. He was traumatized, he didn’t want anybody to look at him.”

“In that moment, I felt an immense weight of guilt. I felt powerless because I couldn’t protect him.”

The LAUSD released a voicemail message from the school principal to parents that says in part: “While we cannot share specific details involving student matters, I want to assure you that we take all allegations seriously and that all staff at Budlong prioritize student safety.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.