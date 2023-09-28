Wisconsin corn mill owners plead to federal charges in fatal explosion, will pay $11.25 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A milling company has agreed to plead guilty to falsifying records at a Wisconsin plant that exploded six years ago, killing five workers. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Didion Milling Inc. has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to two counts of falsifying records at its Cambria plant for two years before the explosion. The company also has agreed to pay a $1 million fine and $10.25 million in restitution to the dead workers’ estates. A corn dust explosion leveled the company’s Cambria plant in May 2017. Five workers died in the blast or soon after.

