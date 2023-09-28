What’s streaming now: Ed Sheeran, ‘The Voice,’ ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and Wes Anderson returns

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Ed Sheeran centered on his relationships, a spinoff of “The Bachelor” starring a 72-year-old widower and Wes Anderson returns for a second time this year with “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Jesse L. Martin returns to NBC in “The Irrational,” playing a behavioral science expert with a keen understanding of what makes people tick, and Reba McEntire joins “The Voice” as a coach for a new season. Also, Eve Hewson stars as a single mother to a 14-year-old boy in Ireland who both turn to music in “Flora and Son.”

By The Associated Press

