WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Police provide update on hit-and-run; Parole officer the victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced at 8:26 p.m. that an important update would be provided at 9 p.m. regarding the serious hit-and-run earlier in Thursday evening involving a parole officer.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday that Justin Kula was in custody after allegedly hitting two parole officers with his SUV.

Kula was a parolee at the time of the crash for an array of convictions including assaulting a peace officer, extortion, felony menacing, harassment, and stalking.

Parolee Justin Andrew Kula (CDOC)

The Colorado Springs Police Department had asked the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with two pedestrians Thursday afternoon.

CSPD said the incident happened at the intersection of N Spruce St. and W Bijou St., just west of I-25.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Justin Andrew Kula. He is described as a white male standing 5'10", weighing 245 pounds, with brown eyes and balding hair.

According to CSPD, one pedestrian who was hit was a state parole officer. Another parole officer at the scene was also hit. Both were transported to a local hospital. One of the officers sustained serious bodily injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The vehicle that fled the scene was identified as a dark-colored, possibly black Lexus RX 330 with the Colorado license plate CDA 346.

