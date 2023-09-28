Trump fraud trial in NY remains on track to start Monday after appeals court ruling

By Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The trial in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, his eldest sons, their companies and several executives, remains on track to begin Monday after a state appellate court denied Trump’s motion to stay the trial.

The denial comes in the wake of state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling Tuesday that Trump and his co-defendants are liable for fraud for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements.

The attorney general’s office said, “we are ready for trial and look forward to presenting the rest of our case.”

At the same time, increased security has been put in place ahead of the trial, a spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System confirmed to CNN.

The increased security measures will continue for the duration of the trial, which could last through December.

“Our judicial threat unit constantly monitors all forms of media and maintains a high level of situational awareness regarding security for all judges. Additionally, Court Officers have been on a heightened state of readiness and officers have been cautioned to remain alert and vigilant both inside courthouses and while on perimeter patrols,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The former president, his adult children, and his closest business advisers have also been placed on potential witness lists for the trial.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.