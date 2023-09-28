Things to know about California’s new proposed rules for insurance companies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s insurance commissioner says he will write new rules for insurers in the nation’s most populous state. Ricardo Lara’s announcement on Thursday comes after state lawmakers failed to agree on a new law for insurance companies. Lara said the new rules he’ll write would let insurance companies consider climate change when setting their rates. Some consumer groups worry this will increase rates dramatically for homeowners. But Lara said the rules will let insurers consider other things that could keep rates down. That includes improvements homeowners have made to make their homes more resistant to wildfires. The new rule would not take effect until the end of next year.

