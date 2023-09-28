Search for man who police say shot deputy and another person closes schools in South Carolina

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Several schools along the South Carolina coast have been closed as authorities search for a man who they say shot two people, including a sheriff’s deputy. Charleston County deputies have been searching for Ernest Robert Burbage III on Johns Island since about noon Wednesday, when they said he fired shots, wounding a person and hitting a car. Authorities say SWAT team member and Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot in the head Wednesday but was conscious and alert. Officials haven’t released the condition of the other person wounded. A high school, middle school and three elementary schools on Johns Island have been closed because of concerns about student safety.

