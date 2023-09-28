PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, are investigating nearly a dozen fentanyl overdoses involving children as young as 1 year old. Police said Thursday that since June, 10 minors have overdosed and fentanyl is suspected in all but one of the cases. Half of the incidents were fatal. The victims’ ages ranged from 1 to 17 years old. Oregon’s largest city, along with cities around the country, has struggled to contain a fentanyl crisis that features open drug use on city streets. Police recently increased patrols to shut down an fentanyl drug market in an abandoned building downtown, and Gov. Tina Kotek just this week announced plans to address drugs flowing into the state.

